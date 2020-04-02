Henry Joseph Mitchell, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA departed this life on March 28, 2020 after a battle with Parkinson Disease at the age of 80. Henry was a loving husband, father, a devoted grandfather and a diehard New Orleans Saints Fan. He was a member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, the Usher Board, the Men's Club and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, Istrouma Council 2807, He was a retired US Army Veteran and worked for over 30 years at Capital Area United Way. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eva Martinez Mitchell, two daughters Melissa Mitchell Jackson, Kimberly Mitchell Chapman (Charles Sr.), one son, Ronnie Terrell Mitchell Sr., three grandchildren, Charles Chapman Jr., Reagan Chapman, Ronnie Mitchell Jr. and a special nephew, Thaddeus Briscoe, one sister, Morena Briscoe (Ralph Sr.) and family and friends. The family held private graveside services in Port Hudson, Louisiana at the Louisiana National Cemetery. Funeral Services were entrusted to A Hamilton Platinum Funeral Home. If anyone would like to honor his memory, please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or Alzheimer's of Baton Rouge. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at ahamiltonplatinumfs.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020