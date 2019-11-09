Henry Joseph Simoneaux (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Joseph Simoneaux.
Service Information
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA
70774
(225)-644-9683
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St Mark Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St Mark Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Henry Joseph Simoneaux will be 11:30 am Monday at St Mark Catholic Church; visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Mr. Simoneaux was born in Donaldsonville on September 8, 1938 and passed from this life on November 7, 2019 at the age of 81 years. He was a resident of Gonzales, retired with State National Life Insurance Company, a member of St Mark Catholic Church, and served with the United States Navy. He was a lector with St John Catholic Church and a baseball coach. He was a member of East Ascension Sportsman League, Bass Club, LA Wildlife Federation and Louisiana Conservatory. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fan of LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria Braud Simoneaux; parents Richard and Emily Hubert Simoneaux, sisters Rose and Helen. Survivors include his children Glenn Simoneaux, Chris Simoneaux (Nobuko), Tessie Jefcoat (Allen), and DeShea Brignac (Rusty); his brother Laurence Simoneaux; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to be used by the family to honor his life and memory thru St Jude, to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/henry-joseph-simoneaux. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.