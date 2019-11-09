A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Henry Joseph Simoneaux will be 11:30 am Monday at St Mark Catholic Church; visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Mr. Simoneaux was born in Donaldsonville on September 8, 1938 and passed from this life on November 7, 2019 at the age of 81 years. He was a resident of Gonzales, retired with State National Life Insurance Company, a member of St Mark Catholic Church, and served with the United States Navy. He was a lector with St John Catholic Church and a baseball coach. He was a member of East Ascension Sportsman League, Bass Club, LA Wildlife Federation and Louisiana Conservatory. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fan of LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria Braud Simoneaux; parents Richard and Emily Hubert Simoneaux, sisters Rose and Helen. Survivors include his children Glenn Simoneaux, Chris Simoneaux (Nobuko), Tessie Jefcoat (Allen), and DeShea Brignac (Rusty); his brother Laurence Simoneaux; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to be used by the family to honor his life and memory thru St Jude, to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/henry-joseph-simoneaux. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019