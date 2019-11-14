|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Slaughter
2 Timothy 4:7: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henry L. "Jack" Darsey, Jr., a native of Natchez, MS, and resident of Ethel, LA, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the age of 92. Jack was a graduate of Istrouma High School and Louisiana State University. He served as a hospital corpsman in the Navy during World War II. He worked at East Louisiana State Hospital for 30 years and retired over 30 years ago as a hospital administrator. During his early career, he also worked in research for the Department of Psychiatry at Tulane University Medical School. Jack was an amazing man who was admired by all that knew him. His daughter-in-law aptly described him as someone who "knew what was important, loved with all his heart, and was ever present in his children's and grandchildren's lives; he was never too busy, had the patience of a saint, was as intelligent as Einstein, and loved the Lord with all his heart." Jack was an avid reader who enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything. His rock-solid faith in Christ saw him through both good and difficult times. He was a member of and former deacon at Slaughter First Baptist Church. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Henry L. and Marion Mathis Darsey; sister Marion "Sister" Austin and her husband, Carl, who was also Jack's best friend; and beloved niece Pamela Austin. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jessie K. Darsey of Ethel; sister Shirley O'Conner and husband Johnny of Baton Rouge; sister Linda Sparks and husband Wayne of Baton Rouge; son Mike Darsey and wife, Debbie, of Zachary; daughter Susan Darsey Hodas, and husband, Tom of Ethel; grandchildren Corey Freeman and wife, Laura of Zachary; Krysten Darsey and fiancé Jimbo Noland of Slaughter; Kemp Darsey and wife, Ashley, of Ethel; Sarah Hodas Cobb and husband, Jimbo, of Slaughter; great grandchildren Darby and Ridley Freeman, Makena Wilson, Mason and Jackson Darsey, Paige and Jamie Cobb; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting will be at the First Baptist Church of Slaughter, LA from 9am to 11am on Saturday, November 16, 2019, followed by religious services at 11am, conducted by Reverend Basil Wicker. Interment in Redwood Cemetery, Highway 412 East, Slaughter, LA. Pall bearers are Tom and Susan Hodas, Sarah Cobb, Corey Freeman, Kemp and Mason Darsey. Honorary pall bearers are Mike Darsey, Debbie Darsey, Krysten Darsey, Jimbo Noland, Jimbo Cobb, Johnny O'Conner, Wayne Sparks, and Morris Goudeau. Memorial donations can be made to the American Porphyria Foundation, 4915 St. Elmo Ave. Ste. 200, Bethesda, MD 20814 , or a . Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
