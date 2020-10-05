1/1
Henry L. "Buddy" Craddock
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith in the future there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day." Henry L. "Buddy" Craddock, 92, born February 17, 1928, was called to his eternal home Sunday, October 4, 2020, as a result of Metastatic Melanoma. He was a beloved father and grandfather, and a loving friend and inspiration for his family and many friends. He hired on at IC Railroad at the age of 15 as a fireman on steam engines. Here, he met many lifelong friends he still met with monthly and called his "Big R" friends. In 1946, he entered the Army Air Corp as a Waste Gunner on B-17s. He served in the Philippines while flying Generals around. In 1948, he returned to Baton Rouge and the IC Railroad as a fireman. He continued his career as an engineer and became General Chairman for the BLF & E Union for many years until he moved to Memphis as a traveling engineer and retired as Assistant Superintendent in Jackson, MS in 1988. He was a Mason and Past Worthy Patron of Eastern Star Chapter #354 in Union Church, MS, where he lived when he retired. He and his best friend, Ed McKinney, literally helped build the new sanctuary for Union Church Baptist Church. Upon his wife's illness, they moved to Denham Springs, LA for health reasons, living with his daughter and son-in-law. Buddy was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters, and his loving wife Joy, who spent 62 years together as best friends, travel partners, and devoted spouses. He is survived by his daughter, Cherry and husband, Chip Corzine; son, Clay and wife, Cheryl Craddock; grandchildren, Holly and Arthur Bernard, Shana and Khalid Daifallah, Timothy and Ashley Craddock; great-grandchildren, Wil, Madelyn, Chip, Shelby, Adam, Daniel, and Harrison; along with many loving nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center staff and Dr. Bienvenu, Dr. Sweeney, Dr. Luikhart, New Century Hospice nurses: Markel, Mel, and Donna, and especially his loving Nurse Practitioner, Beth Gaudin for all their tender care. Due to Covid and immediate family members illness, a private graveside service will be held in Union Church, MS. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. We would appreciate a special prayer for family at this time. Officiating will be Rev. Destry McFearin and Rev. Deere. In lieu of flowers, donations to Union Church Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Union Church, MS 39668 are appreciated. Services performed under the direction of Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Please visit www.sealefuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
