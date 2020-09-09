A Mass and Christian burial will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia for Henry M. Fairchild, age 90, who passed away on Monday, September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane in New Iberia. Rev. William Blanda will be the Celebrant. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home. It is with profound sadness we share the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Henry was born on December 23, 1929 in St. Gabriel Louisiana. He had a very humble beginning with his parents and his six siblings. He learned to appreciate the simple things in life and enjoyed every minute of his. His zest for life, sense of humor, and infectious laugh will be remembered by all. Henry served his country in the Naval Reserve. He was awarded a college scholarship for pole vaulting at Southwestern Louisiana Institute. After working for Southern Natural Gas in Franklin, Louisiana for several years, he moved his family to New Iberia and began several successful oilfield service companies; Iberia Well Service Inc., Iberia Worker Inc, Marine Paraffin Melters Inc. and Great Guns Inc., as well as a Massey Ferguson business, real estate and Fairchild Industrial Park. Determined to create a better life for his wife and children, he vowed to work hard and was able to retire early to enjoy life with his family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest each and every day by doing the things he loved; being with family, hunting, fishing, golfing, and playing cards. He loved to cook and was well known for "Henry's jambalaya". After retiring he and his wife traveled extensively, which they both thoroughly enjoyed. They loved dancing and traveling by RV with their group of close friends with the "Cruisin' Cajuns". He shared all of his memories and repeated his favorite stories again and again for others to enjoy. Henry was a loving, patient and kind man. His proudest accomplishment was watching his family expand. Henry had a heart of gold and served his community well. He will truly be missed by all. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 70 years, Edna "Tina" Fairchild, three daughters, Susan (married to Ronnie) Bodin of Houston Texas, Judy Huckabay of Lafayette La., and Jill (married to Ricky) Armentor of Broussard La. His seven grandchildren, Ronald Bodin Jr., Karen Bodin-Rincon, Jacob Huckabay, Kellie H. Herzog, Drew and Jed Patout and Kami Armentor, and 15 great-grandchildren, Aria, Kaden and Madison Rincon, Hailey, Avery and Beau Huckabay, Holden and Beckett Herzog, Jude Patout, Ava Patout, Audrey Patout, Amelie Patout, Piper Landry, Sawyer East, Jackson East. Also survived by his sister Margie Warthen of St. Gabriel, La. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, George D. Fairchild and Mabel King Fairchild, his brothers Charles, George, Jessie "Bill", Leon Joseph "LJ", and Eddie Fairchild. Pallbearers will be Ronald Bodin, Jr, Jacob Huckabay, Patrick Huckabay, Drew Patout, Jed Patout, and Ricky Armentor. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the worthy causes of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in the name of "The Papa George Fairchild Jambalaya Cookoff" or to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston TX. Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.