Henry Martin Dimm, III passed away on March 25, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General. He is survived by his loving wife Neely, Daughter Ryley, his son Ross and wife Nicole, his parents Henry M. Dimm, Jr., Marie LeBlanc Dimm and sister Lil Marie Dimm. Preceded in death by his Grand Parents, Henry M. Dimm, Sr., his wife Mary Dimm, Arthur C. LeBlanc and his wife Mattie M. LeBlanc. Henry was a loving husband and great father. He never met a stranger, and valued his family, friends and employees. He was faithful, always trying to grow in his spiritual life. Henry was very generous and helped many people. He loved living on "The Compound", golfing, grilling, gardening, watching the "Saints", and cooking for family and friends. Neely would like to thank her Baton Rouge General family, including the out pouring support of family, friends and especially our Adopted Angel. Due to certain current circumstances a private service will be held on Wednesday, please join us in spirit. A celebration of Henry's life will be held at a later date. To offer condolences to the family you may visit our website at www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA. in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020

