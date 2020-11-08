H.N. Harris, lifelong resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Sherburne, La., on January 20, 1934, the son of O.W. "Gibb" Harris and Ethel Montgomery Harris, both Livingston Parish natives. The family returned to Livingston Parish while H.N. was still very young, and he resided there the remainder of his life. He was a member of the Denham Springs High School Class of 1952; a proud veteran of the United States Army; and retired from the Louisiana State Office of Financial Institutions. An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, and raising his beloved beagles, leaving behind memories for all who experienced hunting with him and passing on a tradition of never refusing to take anyone who wanted to go. He was baptized into Hebron Church at the age of ten, and a long-time member and Elder of Macedonia Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Allen Ames Harris, Millard Oliver Harris, Jesse Elvin Harris, Murray James Harris; sisters Maebelle Lorene (Elton) Chandler, and Evelyn Delores (Kenneth) Creekbaum, as well as stillborn twin siblings and an infant sister. He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Georgie Minton Harris; two sons, Henry Hugh Harris of Holden and Oliver Kyle Harris of Denham Springs; four grandchildren, Hardy Hugh Harris, Allen Ames Harris, Triston Michael Averette, and Adriana Nicole Averette, all of Denham Springs, brothers Homer Elliot Harris of Denham Springs and Edmond Clinton Harris of Albany; and sister Elaine Marie (Nolan) Hulin of Lafayette; sisters-in-law, Gloria Harris of Prairieville and Ann Harris of Denham Springs; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Edmond Harris; Hugh Harris; Kyle Harris; Marlon Harris; Len Riviere; and David Kemp. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, as they will lovingly recall that he never played favorites among them in life. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 5:00pm-9:00pm on Monday, November 9, 2020. Visitation will continue at 8:00am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, until the memorial service at 10:00am. The memorial service will be followed by interment in the Duck Hill Cemetery on the 4-H Club Road (La. Hwy. 1032).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store