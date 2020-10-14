Professor Emeritus of Art History at Louisiana State University, Pat was passionate about teaching. His vocation was also his avocation, and he enlightened and entertained his family, friends and generation of students in preaching the good word of American and British decorative arts. When asked if he hunted, he replied "yes, antiques". Born on December 13, 1941 in Shreveport. His parents were 1st. Lt. Henry Parrott Bacot Sr., US Army Air Corp, born in South Carolina and Martha Jane Van Loan Bacot of Shreveport. Bacot held his BA degree from Baylor University and his MA degree in Museology and American Folk Art from the University of New York as a fellow of the Cooperstown Graduate Program. He was also a fellow of the Attingham Park Summer School for the Study of the English Country Houses and their contents. He met his wife Barbara at Baylor University, where they both majored in history, and this year they celebrated fifty years of a lively and happy marriage. In 1967 he began his career as the Curator of the university's Anglo-American Art Museum (now the LSU Museum of Art) and an Instructor in the Art History. Bacot formed important collections of Louisiana paintings, including the largest holdings of the opaque watercolors of Adrien Persac, one of Louisiana's most significant artist of the 19th century. He is largely responsible for the comprehensive collection of the arts and crafts produced by the Newcomb College. Through his vision the LSU Museum of Art now owns the largest collection of silverware made in New Orleans in the 19th century. Caroline Durieux, Louisiana's most notable graphic artist, was a firm friend. As a student Pat helped her make some electron prints. This friendship led to her giving the museum an almost complete run of her prints. With Bacot's focus on Louisiana's fine and decorative arts, he formed a collection of 18th and early 19th century Louisiana-made furniture. Under his direction, the holdings in American and British art were expanded. A recognized scholar, Bacot co-authored with Charles L. Mackie and Carrie T. Mackie the first in-depth study of New Orleans- made silverware of the 18th and 19th centuries, Crescent City Silver. His book 19the Century Lighting 1783-1883, was also well received. Marie Adrien Persac, Louisiana Artist, was written with his wife Barbara SoRelle Bacot, Sally Kitteridge Reeves, John Magill and John H. Lawrence. The Victorian Society in America called it "a sumptuous and exquisitely produced book" and awarded the book its 2000 Ruth Emery Award for best regional book. Bacot and Jack D. Holden, MD were the principal co-authors of Furnishing Louisiana, Creole and Acadian Furniture: 1735-1835. This was a lifelong project of collecting and researching for both and the book is a landmark publication on this subject. Bacot, wrote numerous articles for professional and popular journals including The Magazine Antiques. He also wrote catalogs for exhibitions he curated for the university's Art Museum. Additionally, Bacot presented papers at every major antiques forum in America. Always active in the historic preservation movement Bacot served on several boards and as interiors consultant for a number of public and private restorations in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. His unquestioned favorite was Magnolia Mound, the Creole raised cottage in Baton Rouge. He continued to be active in those projects following his retirement from LSU in 2008. A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on his 79th birthday, December 13 at 3PM. He and his beloved wife, Barbara SoRelle Bacot survives him as do his brother John Carroll Hamilton III, his nephew J. Graham Hamilton and a great niece Pearl Hamilton, all of Austin, Texas. He leaves behind a legion of wonderful and dear friends. In lieu of flowers kindly make donations in his memory to Magnolia Mound Plantation or the LSU foundation for the LSU Museum of Art. The funeral will be held at the Pavilion in the San Marcus, Texas Cemetery next week. He will be buried, "in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection" and in the assurance that his heavenly mansion is Federal. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.