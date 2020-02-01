Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Paul Catoire Jr., born in New Orleans, raised in Reserve, and resident of Gonzales, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Henry was a very affectionate, kind hearted, and loving family man. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, trapping, being on the river and in the swamp. Henry is survived by his wife, Brenda Bourgeois Catoire; sister, Loe Ruiz (Lawrence); daughters, Kelly Adolph (Vince), Cindy Catoire, Paige Dyer (Jim); sons, Ched Catoire (Zina), Henry Paul Catoire III (Tasha); his children's mother, Cynthia Hymel Schaubhut; grandchildren, Elyse Waguespack (Brock), Erica Manning (Justin), Jennifer Garcia (Manuel), Nicholas Catoire, Danielle Lozano, Michelle Hales (Dustin), Angelle Lozano, James Dyer (Kelli) Derek Dyer, Rachael Young (Jason), Isabella Catoire, Spencer Catoire; 11 great-grandchildren; step-sons, Ron Amedee ( Amy), Brad Amedee (Sheila), Mark Amedee (Glynda Braud), Darren Amedee (Penny); step grandchildren, Jared Amedee (Blair), Dane Amedee, Andrew Sartor, Darien Amedee, Chase Amedee, Kaylee Allen (Jonathan), Alan Phillippe, Clair Amedee, Nicholle Amedee, Chris Amedee, Brooke Brignac, Kenny Cox, Jacie Strader (Trent), Jordan Amedee (Hillary), Jolee Fontenot (TJ); 8 step great-grandchildren. Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Paul Catoire Sr. and Iola Cambre Catoire; siblings, William "Billy" Paul Catoire and Dorothy "Dolly" Catoire Crowell. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am Interment will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. Ched Catoire, Henry Catoire III, Lionel "Pinky" Aucoin, Jimmy Dyer, Derek Dyer, and Jeff Pennybaker will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Mary Bird Perkins Center, the staff of Bertrand Pharmacy, Dr. Knapp and his staff, as well as the many kind visitors including, Lana Alford, Donna Bourque, and Lawrence Laiche.

