A native of New Orleans and a resident of St. James, Henry Richard Brown passed away on June 28, 2019 at the age 0f 98. Visiting 8:30 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 6613 Highway 18, St. James until Mass of Christian burial at 10 AM. Fr. John Vu, Celebrant. Recitation of Rosary at 9 AM. Entombment in St. Louis #3 Mausoleum, New Orleans. He is survived by two daughters; Cheryl B. Gray and Gail B. LeBeouf, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lucy Peters Brown, parents Camille Caliste and Richard Brown, 2 sisters, 5 brothers, and 2 sons-in-law; Joseph Gray and Elmo LeBeouf. Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice (Shelly, Kendra, Brittany and Brittany Ray), especially Emma Turner for her dedication, compassion, comfort and excellent care. Also Welcome Senior Center and staff. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 9, 2019