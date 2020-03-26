Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Robert Blount. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Send Flowers Obituary

"The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life, and he who wins souls is wise." Proverbs 11:30 After a long and fruitful life, Henry Robert Blount went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 25 at the age of 90. Henry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and well-loved by his family and friends. He was born in Bayou Barbary, LA and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge LA where he worked as a Meat Market manager for many years. Henry was an active member of Zoar Baptist Church and a soul winner. He loved sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with anyone willing to listen. Henry truly loved the Lord Jesus and served Him faithfully until he was called home to heaven. He also loved his garden and riding on his tractor to prepare it for planting every Spring and Fall. Henry honorably served his country in the Army. Henry is survived by his daughter, Glenda Schutz; sons and daughters-in-law, Ronell and Penny Blount, Craig and Janet Blount, Alan and Nancy Blount; grandchildren, William Schutz (Lisha), Wendy Schutz Roberts (Daron), Brandi Blount Martin (Joel), Jason Blount (Candace) Todd Blount (Kerri), Kayla Blount Wales (Tyler), Cody Blount and Brandon Blount; great grandchildren, Zane, Bennett and Blake Schutz, Preston and Dylan Roberts, Hailey and Cameron Martin, Piper and Peyton Blount, Tristin, Jude and Asa Blount, Charlotte and Larkin Wales; brothers Jesse Blount and Stanley Blount; sister, Christine Teague. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ora Mae Blount; father, William Wilkerson Blount; mother, Murphey Francis Blount Stegall; granddaughter, Jenny Schutz Bishop; sister, Esther Sibley; brother, Eldon Blount. A private graveside service will be on Saturday, March 28 at Greenoaks Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Dennis McAnally. A memorial celebration for relatives and friends will be scheduled at a later date. A very special thanks to The Hospice of Baton Rouge caregivers.

