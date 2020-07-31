1/1
Henry Sibley Jr.
1946 - 2020
Henry Sibley, Jr. 73, of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away on July 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 15, 1946. Henry was a Hammond High School graduate and a 1967 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. He was retired from Louisiana Weights and Measures and was also a retired dairy farmer. He served on the Tangipahoa Parish School Board for 10 years. He was an active member of Eagle Heights Community Church. He was a kind and gentle-natured person, whose greatest treasure in life was his family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Robertson Sibley, two daughters, Robin Strahan (Roy), and Lisa Dunn (Kevin), and one son, Henry Sibley, III. He is also survived by one brother, Nolan Sibley (Betty). He has eight grandchildren, Joshua Dunn (Sarah), Caleb Dunn (Bethany), Hannah Dunn, Roy Strahan, III (Christian), Rhett Strahan, Caroline Sibley, Jenna Sibley, and Jack Sibley. His two great-grandchildren are Alyse Dunn and Ella Kate Dunn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Sibley, Sr. and Sybil Miles Sibley. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has opted for a private funeral service to be held at Eagle Heights Community Church. This service will be conducted by Rev. Jimmy Robertson and Pastor Kevin Dunn.The service will be livestreamed at eagleheights.net at 11:00 am on August 3, 2020. Pallbearers will be his grandsons along with his good friend Fillmore Tucker. Interment will be at Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery. Henry's guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
eagleheights.net
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
