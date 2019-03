Obituary Guest Book View Sign

"For the LORD takes delight in His people; He crowns the humble with victory." --Psalm 149:4. "Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord" --2 Corinthians 5:8. Henry Tauzin, 86, a resident of Zachary, LA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Breaux Bridge, LA, he grew up farming and attended Cecilia High School. His career in retail brought him to Dallas, TX where he met his lovely wife, Marianne, on a blind date, Valentine's Day in 1957. They settled and started a family. In 1968, they relocated to Baton Rouge, LA, where Henry owned and operated a shoe store. Later, he worked and retired from J.C. Penny's. He was a kind-hearted, generous, peaceful and humble gentleman with a lovely sense of humor. A devoted husband and loving father, he cared deeply for his family and friends. He loved and cared for all his pets throughout his life with a very generous and loving heart for them. Mr. Henry was considered an "adoptive" father to so many who needed him to fill that void. He was the "Best Daddy" in the whole world. He loved to garden, cook and watch sports and was a diehard LSU, N.O. Saints, and Dallas Cowboys fan. A devout Catholic, he loved the LORD with all his heart. Until we join him in Heaven, he will be greatly missed. He is survived by daughters, Carolyn Tauzin and Tina McDonald and husband, Curt; son, Jeff Tauzin and girlfriend, Melody Guidry; sister, Sue Blanchard; grandchildren, Lauren Brown, Christina and Cody Mays, Jamie and Jessica Guidry, Shannon and Melissa Williams, and Kristi and Chris Ganucheau; great-grandchildren, Brady and Casey Mays, Grant and Brett Guidry, and Logan and Brooke Williams. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marianne H. Tauzin; son, Ronnie Tauzin; parents, Exelie and Isabelle Tauzin; sisters, Thelma Gautreaux and Norma Guillory; and brother, Pat Tauzin. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St., Zachary, LA, on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Eulogy will be at 10:15 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pall bearers will be Roland Robin, Wayne Blanchard, Carl Tauzin, Kevin Gautreaux, Craig Blanchard and Dave Weatherspoon. Honorary pall bearers will be Shannon Williams, Pate Gagliano and Tim Robertson. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Lane Regional Medical Center and AMG Specialty Hospital, and to his sitters David Weatherspoon and Patty Haley. 