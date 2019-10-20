Henry Theodore Carpenter was born December 12th, 1925 and departed peacefully on October 17th, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. Born in Zachary, he was a resident of Walker. He passed away at the age of 93. Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Ella Vay Carpenter, his parents Gladys and Benjamin Carpenter, his brothers Fred, Tommy, and Max, his sister, Gladys and Grandson, Brant. Henry is survived by his daughters, Sheryl Lynn Broaddus, Dean Ilene McDonald (Charles), Donna Jean Bacon, and Denise Denicola (Dennis). He is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Navy as an amphibious operator in the South Pacific. One of the highlights of his life was attending the Honor Air ceremony in Arlington, Washington. Proud member of the VFW where he and his wife enjoyed dancing many nights away. He retired from Exxon after 30 years of service as an electrician. He enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, camping and drinking his favorite beer. He was a member of the Cruisin' Cajuns and the Bayou Allegro Motor Home Organization. He loved to see people smile and is known throughout his community as "The Candy Man," because he always had butterscotch in his pocket to hand out to people. A graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Services will begin at noon on Wednesday, October 23rd, following with a reception at his favorite restaurant, Montalbano's Seafood. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019