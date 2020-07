Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry Turner, Jr., a resident of Baker died on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was 56. Visitation will be Friday, July 10 from 9:30-10:30 am at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton; graveside will be at 11 am in Jackson Family Cemetery Wilson, LA. Mask are mandatory.



