Henry Williams Jr. peacefully transitioned from Earth to Eternity on August 4, 2019 at 3:01 P.M. at his home surrounded by his close family and friends. He was a native of Darrow, LA. and longtime resident of Gonzales. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 10, 2019 for 11:00am at First Pilgrim Calvary B.C., 11453 Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5PM-7PM at the church and on Saturday from 10am until service time. Services by Hambrick's Family Mortuary. www.hambrickmortuary.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019