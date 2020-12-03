1/1
Herbert B. Coston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert B. Coston entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 81. He is survived by a son, JeMarcus L. Coston; grandson, Jaelyn George; sisters, Ellen Flowers and Evelyn Chriss; brother, Larry Chriss; foster sisters, Lynn (McKinley) Sanders and Elver Hills; foster brother, Dallas (Yolanda) Chriss and aunts Rosie C. Harris and Bessie Hughes; uncles Ike Coston Sr and Charlie Coston. A host of other close relatives and friends. Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, Oleavia Chriss and Anderson Coston, Jr. Visitations will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, 9:00 am-11:00 am at Flower Mt. B.C. Hwy 955 Ethel, LA. Funeral services immediately following at 11:00 am, conducted by Dr. David Thomas, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Flower Mt. B.C.
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Flower Mt. B.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved