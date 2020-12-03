Herbert B. Coston entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 81. He is survived by a son, JeMarcus L. Coston; grandson, Jaelyn George; sisters, Ellen Flowers and Evelyn Chriss; brother, Larry Chriss; foster sisters, Lynn (McKinley) Sanders and Elver Hills; foster brother, Dallas (Yolanda) Chriss and aunts Rosie C. Harris and Bessie Hughes; uncles Ike Coston Sr and Charlie Coston. A host of other close relatives and friends. Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, Oleavia Chriss and Anderson Coston, Jr. Visitations will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, 9:00 am-11:00 am at Flower Mt. B.C. Hwy 955 Ethel, LA. Funeral services immediately following at 11:00 am, conducted by Dr. David Thomas, Jr. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA.

