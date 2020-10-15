Herbert Bartley, born in Morgan City, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice - The Carpenter House of Baton Rouge. He was 81 and a retired educator of St. Mary and East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. He was a graduate of Morgan City Colored High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Dillard University and a Master's degree, and beyond, from Nicholls State University. While at Dillard, he was initiated into the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Beta Gamma Chapter and was a member of the last football squad. In 2019, Herbert was among the members of the team who was inducted into Dillard's Athletic Hall of Fame. Prior to attending Dillard, he had become a member of the Prince Hall Masons. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank Bartley Jr. and Hazel Smith Bartley; his daughter, Tyra Johnson; sisters: Jacqueline Bartley and Melinda B. Martin; brothers: Huey L. Bartley and Melvin Bartley; brothers-in-law: Arvell Marshall, Murphy G. Sanchez, Thornton Clark, and Lawrence Martin; niece, Adriane M. Bartley; nephew, Thornton Clark Jr.; and nephew-in-law, Christopher Hollins. He is survived by his daughter: Trinette Jones; grandchildren: Caleb, Carah and Cameron Johnson and great grandchildren: Ethan, Ahmad and Aria Johnson; sisters: Ruby B. Sanchez, Celia B. Clark, Audrey B. Merchant and husband, Roland, Gloria B. Moultrie and husband, Calhoun, Lorraine Bartley, and Laura B. Marshall; brother: Frank Bartley III and wife, Janice; sisters-in-law: Gertrude P. Bartley and Brenda H. Bartley; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, Godchild, Saige Wilcox, relatives, and friends. He was a member of the Mt. Era Baptist Church in Morgan City, Rev. Norman Stovall, Pastor and he later became a member of Hope Christian Church in Baton Rouge, Rev. Horace Early, Pastor. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, St. Clare Manor Nursing Facility, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, and St. Joseph's Hospice for their attentive care and concern. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 15, 2020 from 8a.m. to 10:30a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth Street, Morgan City, LA 70380. Graveside service at 11:00a.m. at Morgan City Cemetery, 450 Myrtle Street, Morgan City, LA 70380. The family will honor the Covid-19 protocol requiring masks of all visitors and social distancing. Interment at Morgan City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, Inc.

