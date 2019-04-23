Herbert "Pecan" Bazile

Herbert "Pecan" Bazile departed this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Twin Oaks Nursing Home, LaPlace, LA. He was 91, a former resident of New Orleans until Hurricane Katrina. He then moved to his native town of St. James, LA. Visitation on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:00am followed by a Celebration of his Life at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA. Burial at St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery, St. James, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
