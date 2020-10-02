"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."-2 Timothy 4:7. Herbert Dale Moore passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet. Herbert was born on June 14, 1941 in Warren, Arkansas to the late Andrew Moore and the late Pauline Clay. Herbert was raised in Rockford, Illinois and attended East High School. He served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. After his service in the military, he was employed with Gunite Foundation as an electrician for 40 years until his retirement. During most of those years, he also had his own electrical business, Moore's Construction. Herbert was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Rockford, IL, where he sang in the choir and served as a deacon for several years. He was a very talented and crafty man. He was never one to sit idle. He was always working on a job in his business or a project around the house. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He had a passion for fishing which included catching, cleaning and eating fish! Herbert's strong, determined spirit will live on in the loved ones he leaves behind, including: his wife of twenty-five years, Oma O. Moore; his four sons, Anthony (Tammie) Moore, Sr., Menifee, CA, Tyrone Moore, Sr., Rockford, IL, Corey Hawkins, Rockford, IL, Tarik Russey, Rockford, IL; and his only daughter, Tiffany Moore, Dallas, TX; two brothers, Jerry (Ruthie) Calbert, Rockford, IL, Joe Calbert, Warren, AK; two sisters, Kathryn Bell, Rockford, IL, Ella (Nathaniel) Walker, Rockford, IL; 17 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, step-children and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and dear friends. Herbert is preceded in death by parents and his brother, Kenneth Calbert. Visitation Monday, October 5, 2020 11:30 am until religious service at 12:30 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.