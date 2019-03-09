Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Herbert John Alleman, 71, a native of White Castle and resident of Hammond, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Herbert retired from Triad with 28 years of service and drafted numerous houses. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Angela Callegan Alleman; loyal companions, Sal and Tyler; two sisters, Linda Alleman and Lucille Cauthron (Donald); one brother-in-law, Albert Landry; one uncle, James Alleman Sr. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Leona Alleman; two sisters, Mary Louise Greene and Carol Ann Landry. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Cook, Dr. Niksad Abraham and the entire staff of Northoaks Medical Ceneter. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 12:30pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00pm. Burial to follow in the White Castle Cemetery. Herbert John Alleman, 71, a native of White Castle and resident of Hammond, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Herbert retired from Triad with 28 years of service and drafted numerous houses. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Angela Callegan Alleman; loyal companions, Sal and Tyler; two sisters, Linda Alleman and Lucille Cauthron (Donald); one brother-in-law, Albert Landry; one uncle, James Alleman Sr. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Leona Alleman; two sisters, Mary Louise Greene and Carol Ann Landry. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Cook, Dr. Niksad Abraham and the entire staff of Northoaks Medical Ceneter. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 12:30pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00pm. Burial to follow in the White Castle Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ourso Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close