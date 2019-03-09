Herbert John Alleman, 71, a native of White Castle and resident of Hammond, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Herbert retired from Triad with 28 years of service and drafted numerous houses. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 46 years, Angela Callegan Alleman; loyal companions, Sal and Tyler; two sisters, Linda Alleman and Lucille Cauthron (Donald); one brother-in-law, Albert Landry; one uncle, James Alleman Sr. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Leona Alleman; two sisters, Mary Louise Greene and Carol Ann Landry. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Cook, Dr. Niksad Abraham and the entire staff of Northoaks Medical Ceneter. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 12:30pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00pm. Burial to follow in the White Castle Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019