Herbert Lawson, III entered into eternal rest on July 4, 2019 at the age of 60. Survived by his daughters, Kerstin Mickelson and Elle Lawson; sons, Milan Johnson and Tehran Lawson, Sr. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Garrett Brown, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 20, 2019