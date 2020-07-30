1/1
Herbert M. Lewis
Herbert M. Lewis entered into eternal at The Guest House on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was a 79 year old native of Natchez, Mississippi; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and retired supervisor at Schuylkill Plant. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Sunday, August 2, 2020. from 4-6 pm; graveside service at Southern Memorial Gardens on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm conducted by Rev. Lenny Young. Survivors include his devoted wife, Navonia W. Lewis; children, Glenda Colbert, Gregory Williams(Janice) and Eric Van Wilson; 21 grandchildren including Keith Fobb whom he reared; 46 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; cousins who were like brothers, Samuel White, Charles Swanson and Eddie Gray; Godchildren, LaJean Stepter Gray and Malcom Combs; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents and children, Elvis Ray Morgan, Murphy Williams and Ivy"Cookie" Fobb. Before his illness, he served as a deacon and choir member at Star of Bethlehem B.C.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 30 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
AUG
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Southern Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
