Herbert Michael Bynum, Jr., lifelong resident of Brusly, La., entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2020, at the age of 61. He was born on October 3, 1959 in Plaquemine, LA to Herbert Michael, Sr. and Corinne Albert Bynum. Herbert was a graduate of the class of 1979 from Brusly High School. He later earned a degree in refrigeration and air condition from Plaquemine Vocational School. Herbert was a routes man for sixteen years with Cintas until his medical retirement. Herbert is survived by his wife Devlin "Ann" Dukes Bynum, three daughters, Danielle Pierre (Brandon Cain, Sr.) of Baker, LA, Ariel Bynum and Asia Bynum of Brusly, LA; two sons: Patrick Crawford, Sr. (Tiffany Stafford), and Devon Bynum, of Brusly, LA; eight grandchildren: Patrick Crawford, Jr, Paigedrick Crawford, Brandon Cain, Jr., Peyton Stafford, Quincy Smart, Tyzary Hudson, Zalayah Cain and Paige Crawford; six great-grandchildren: Riley Crawford, Pasen Crawford, Kaden Spears, Andrea Smart, DeQuincy Smart, and D'Mani Smart; two God children: Martha Ann Mitchell and Brenda Kelly; mother-in-law: Louise Dukes. A host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Herbert Jr. was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Bynum, Sr. and mother, Corinne Albert Bynum, uncle Joe Williams and aunt Gladys Williams. Granddaughter, Peja Crawford, and father-in-law Alvin Dunn. Many more loved ones and friends. Visiting will be held at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home, 9348, Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Religious Service at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 1101 Charles T. Smith Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Conducted by Rev. Dr. Daniel E. Johnson, pastor. Interment: Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.hallsinc.net.