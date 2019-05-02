Guest Book View Sign Service Information E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2260 W. 21st Avenue Covington , LA 70433 (985)-892-9222 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. Margaret's Episcopal Church 12663 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert Paul Riche, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 66. "Paul" was the son of the late Bertha Marie Rabalais Riche and Herbert Paul Riche, Sr. He leaves behind a beloved wife, Janelle Dupin Riche, sons, Samuel Paul Riche and Kevin Patrick Riche, daughters-in-law, Ann Skaggs Riche and Emily Strohmeyer Riche, and five grandchildren, Connor Michael Riche, Grayson Paul Riche, James Perin Riche, Evelyn Bell Riche, and Noah Patrick Riche. Also survived by his brother, Kenneth Riche, and preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Riche Flanders. In 1973, Paul earned a computer science degree from Louisiana Tech one year early and had a long, successful career. In 1977, he married the love of his life with whom he spent 42 happy years. Paul was a loving husband and father, always patient, strong, and wise. He cherished his grandchildren and spent many hours playing with them on the floor and at parks. Paul was best known for his sense of humor, intelligence, and kindness. He enjoyed baseball, cars, and learning, especially history and science. He is dearly missed by his family and all who had the pleasure to know him. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Paul's life at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mr. Riche to be made to the . Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019

