Herbert Wren Hopson, 84, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and a graduate of Istrouma High School. He served in the United States Army in the Third Armored Division, and was stationed in Gelnhausen, West Germany at the height of the Cold War. He had owned several businesses in Baton Rouge, including Herb's Auto Parts and several gas stations. He is survived by his two sons, Gregory Hopson and his wife Tima and Robert Hopson and his wife Kara; his daughter, Karen Hopson Beach and her husband Paul "Rocky" Beach; his eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Herbert is preceded in death by Dorothy Temple Hopson who was his wife of 57 years, his son Randall Forrest Hopson, his brother Forrest Monroe Hopson, and his parents Wiley and Minnie Hopson.

