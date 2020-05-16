Herd Helen Hebert Schexnaildre passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center at the age of 98. She was a native of White Castle, living the majority of her life in Plaquemine as a homemaker to her husband, three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a resident of Thibodaux for the last few years. Herd was a faithful servant of the Lord and was a member of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church until it's closing and then at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A private graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Herd is survived by her two daughters, Karen S. Aucoin and husband Brian of Thibodaux and Terry S. Agosta and husband Mauri, Labadieville; a son, Ronald "Ronnie" J. Schexnaildre and wife Charlene of Plaquemine; two sisters, Beulah H. Ferachi and Shirley H. Rivet both of Plaquemine; one brother, Floyd Hebert of Plaquemine; nine grandchildren, Charon Harris and husband Frankie, Chad Schexnaildre and wife Misty, Charles Schexnaildre and wife Jennie, Kim Arcement and husband Lee, Kelly Rodrigue and husband Gary, Brad Aucoin and companion Mandi, Jake Agosta and wife Julie, Jena Myhand and husband Rhett, and Jolynn Delatte and husband Don; eleven great-grandchildren with one on the way, Brooke Little, Benjamin Tyrrell, Kade, Kenzie, Carlie, and Charlie Schexnaildre, Nicholas Arcement, Grayson Rodrigue, Gracie and Jake Agosta, Reese Myhand, and Baby Delatte. Herd was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Joseph Schexnaildre; a son, Earl F. Schexnaildre, parents, Alcee and Irene Laurent Hebert; five brothers, Nolan L. Hebert, Alcee Hebert, J.C. Hebert, Morris Hebert and Fabian Hebert; a best friend and sister-in-law, Ruth S. Clement. The family would like to thank the staff at Audubon Health and Rehab for the special care given to Ms. Herd. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.