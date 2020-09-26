Herman Addison Jr., of Baton Rouge, La passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Herman was born August 16, 1947 to the late Herman Addison Sr, and Ada Phillips Addison in New Orleans, La. Herman was a retired East Baton Rouge Parish Employee and a member of the SEIU local union where he was very active until his health failed. Herman leaves to mourn his passing his wife Annie Scott Addison, three daughters Tammie L. Addison, Angelia Y. Addison and Farrah S. Addison; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren along with a host of relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

