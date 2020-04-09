Herman "Jules" Bell peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Gonzales, LA. He was 74, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. He graduated from W. H. Reed High School as Valedictorian in 1964. He was a 10-year veteran of the US Air Force, where he served as a Staff Sargent and fought in the Vietnam War. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 10:00am at First Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020