Reverend Herman "Bo" Carter, a retired Heavy Equipment Operator and a resident of Zachary, La., entered into eternal rest on November 20, 2020 at 82 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife, Veronica, of nearly 53 years, three daughters, two sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, three sisters, one brother, one daughter, one granddaughter, one grandson, two daughters-in-law, mother and father-in-law and four brothers-in-law. Visitation at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, La. 70722 on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Religious graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Sage Hill Baptist Church, 7708 Sage Hill Road, Saint Francisville, La. 70775.

