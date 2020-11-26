1/1
Rev. Herman "Bo" Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Herman "Bo" Carter, a retired Heavy Equipment Operator and a resident of Zachary, La., entered into eternal rest on November 20, 2020 at 82 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife, Veronica, of nearly 53 years, three daughters, two sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, three sisters, one brother, one daughter, one granddaughter, one grandson, two daughters-in-law, mother and father-in-law and four brothers-in-law. Visitation at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, La. 70722 on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Religious graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Sage Hill Baptist Church, 7708 Sage Hill Road, Saint Francisville, La. 70775.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sage Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved