Herman Cleophas "Dutch" Vicknair, Sr. was born May 30, 1935 and passed away at his home Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 84 years old. Dutch was the 13th of 19 children of the late Noe T. and Elma Ordeneaux Vicknair. He was a resident of French Settlement and a native of Lutcher/Paulina. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Regina Loupe Vicknair; children Melissa V. LeBlanc (Brett), Herman "Dutch" Vicknair, Jr. (Regina) and Philip A. Vicknair (Cindy); his grandchildren; Lacie L. Green (Matthew), Laine L. Vicknair (Troy), Dutch Joseph Vicknair, Kali V. Brummerhop (Chris), Manon Vicknair, Alexander and Matthew Vicknair and Kelsey Brown; his great-grandchildren, Grace C. and Dutch Joseph, Jr. Vicknair, Isaiah and Isaac Green; Brothers Gerald and Wayne Vicknair; he is also, survived by numerous nieces, nephews and his Godchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Noe T. and Elma Ordeneaux Vicknair; brothers, Norris, Lester, Wilton, Roland, Harry, Larry, Harold, Leroy, Jesse, Bro. Hubert, Clerfet, Milton, and Noe "Tim" Jr.; Sisters Noella V. Lambert, Geraldine Vicknair and Brenda V. Braud. He was a 1955 graduate of Lutcher High School, a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and a Charter member of the KC Council #6753. In 1998 he retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Gramercy, La. Pallbearers will be Emile and Rodney Loupe; Dutch and Matthew Vicknair; Jamie and George Vicknair Visitation and Services will be Thursday, January 16th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, French Settlement with visitation from 10:00 to 1:00 and a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 conducted by Father Jason Palermo and Deacon Jimmy Little; Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. Special thanks to Dr. Carl Luikart, Dr. John Fraiche and St. Joseph Hospice. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020