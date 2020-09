Or Copy this URL to Share

Elder Herman (Rabbit) Crier, Sr., entered peacefully into rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Greensburg La. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9 am until Religious Service at 1 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Hwy 1042 Greensburg, La. He leaves to cherish his memories, 4 Daughters Patricia (Raymond) McCoy of Greensburg, La. Lisa (Freddie) Hall, Carolyn (Percy) Rogers, Leola (Charles) Grady all of Baton Rouge, La; 2 Sons, Cleo Crier of Jackson La., Herman Crier Jr., Greensburg La. He was preceded in death by a Wife Louise Crier; 1 son, Lorenza Crier. Interment: Crier Cemetery, Greensburg La. Arrangements Entrusted MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg La.

