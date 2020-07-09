Herman Dotson, Jr., known to all as "Honey Dripper" or "Pig", of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on June 30, 2020 at his home among his family and loved ones. Herman was born on June 6, 1946 to the late Herman and Inez Dotson, Sr., of Baton Rouge, LA. Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Dotson and daughter, Baby Dotson. He leaves to cherish his loving memories to his surviving children, Terrance Nicholas, Tonjua Nicholas, Tiffany Dotson (Michael), Terrica Dotson, Torey Dotson, and Tarsha Alexander (Richard) all of Baton Rouge, LA, grandchildren, Tenisha Heard (Raymond, (gg) Tyson, Tana Titan), Tymonique Nicholas, Tatayana Dotson, Tyler Woods (Honolulu, Hawaii), Treylon Dotson, Tiara Dotson, Talavia Parker, Terrance Parker, and Tristian Alexander, siblings Carrie Handy, Arnold Dotson (Carolyn), Joyce Briggs, Janice Moten, James Dotson, Sr., Chequita Young and Connie Jones (Gerald) all of Baton Rouge, LA. Viewing will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9 am - 10:45 am, Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, LA. Private service to follow.

