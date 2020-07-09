1/1
Herman Dotson Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Dotson, Jr., known to all as "Honey Dripper" or "Pig", of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on June 30, 2020 at his home among his family and loved ones. Herman was born on June 6, 1946 to the late Herman and Inez Dotson, Sr., of Baton Rouge, LA. Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Dotson and daughter, Baby Dotson. He leaves to cherish his loving memories to his surviving children, Terrance Nicholas, Tonjua Nicholas, Tiffany Dotson (Michael), Terrica Dotson, Torey Dotson, and Tarsha Alexander (Richard) all of Baton Rouge, LA, grandchildren, Tenisha Heard (Raymond, (gg) Tyson, Tana Titan), Tymonique Nicholas, Tatayana Dotson, Tyler Woods (Honolulu, Hawaii), Treylon Dotson, Tiara Dotson, Talavia Parker, Terrance Parker, and Tristian Alexander, siblings Carrie Handy, Arnold Dotson (Carolyn), Joyce Briggs, Janice Moten, James Dotson, Sr., Chequita Young and Connie Jones (Gerald) all of Baton Rouge, LA. Viewing will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9 am - 10:45 am, Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, LA. Private service to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved