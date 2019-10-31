Herman Hall, Jr., a resident and native of Gonzales, departed this life on, Friday, October 5, 2019 at The Carpenters House in Baton Rouge, LA. Herman was educated in the Ascension Parish School System and was a 1980 graduate of East Ascension High School. He was a dedicated employee of Wal-Mart #532 Gonzales, La., with 28 years of Service. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc., Gonzales, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5PM until 8PM and on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9AM until religious service time 11AM at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Irvin Briley. Interment in Church cemetery. Herman's memories will be forever cherished by his mother, Thelma Bailey Hall, his sister, Veronica Hall Smith, his brothers: Darren, Cornell, Garrett (Tieresten) Hall, his nieces: Klarissa, Breana and Joi, his aunts, Pearl Scott, Audrey (Emile) Jackson, Julia (Ernest) Stephens, Dorothy and Rosa Nell Hall; his Uncles: Otis (Elise) and Richard(Wilma) Bailey; his great aunt Dorothy Mayfield; along with a host of cousins, other relatives, his Wal-Mart family and many friends. Herman was preceded in death by his father, Herman Hall, Sr., brother, Gradlyn, maternal grandparents: Wesley Sim and Ruby Levy-Bailey; paternal grandparents: Edward Sr., and Irene Raven-Hall and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019