Herman "Jim" Hatten Jr. passed away July 29th at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Born January 23, 1969 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a resident of Gonzales, LA where he worked as a crane operator. Herman took pride in his work and he worked until shortly before his passing. He is survived by his father Herman Hatten Sr., a native of West Monroe, La, his sister Stephanie Hatten of Los Angeles and by a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sadie Jane Hudson and his maternal Grandparents June & Tom Sapp of Start, LA and his paternal grandparents OW Hatten & Elsie Marie Hatten of West Monroe, LA. Jim will be cremated. There will be no memorial service at this time. It is Herman's wishes to have his remains scattered in Start, LA. That was his happy place and where he wished to return. In lieu of flowers please donate in his memory to cancerresearch.org.