Herman James Hamilton
1942 - 2020
On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Herman James Hamilton, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 78. Herman was born on February 8,1942 to the late Eudine Smith (Curtis Smith) and Herman Hamilton, Sr. He courageously served his country in the US Army and retired from the United States Postal service after dedicating 25 years including his role as Vice President of the APWU. Herman was a devout man of God and was an acting Deacon of New St. Luke Baptist Church. His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of many, including his wife of 51 years, Dianne Hamilton, daughters Robyn Hamilton Ross (Cedrick Ross), late Deanna Wesley, late Nanette Lafayette, sons Phil Hamilton (Myrna Hamilton), Brandon Hamilton (Kim Hamilton), sister Patricia Hamilton, and late brother Rodney Smith. He will be missed fondly by his 13 grandchildren, special granddaughter Lyndsay Hudson (Taylor Hudson) which he raised in love, and 9 great-grandchildren. He was laid to rest at the Louisiana National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Butterfly Wing Hospice of Baton Rouge and Hall Davis Funeral Home for preparation of his home-going.They would like to also show gratitude for the out pour of condolences from loved ones and friends.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
