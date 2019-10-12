Herman Joseph Frederic, a native and resident of Ascension Parish passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 72. Herman was married to the love of his life, Geraldine for almost 53 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Herman "Fred" retired from Exxon Chemical SACC (A-Team) after 31+ years. He was member of the E-Med Team, First Responders and Emergency Response Team. He volunteered as a firefighter for Galvez-Lake, Prairieville and later St. Amant Fire Departments. He was a lifetime member of the Jambalaya Festival Association and NRA; served 24 years on the Gonzales Police Department as a Reserve Sergeant and volunteered in the American Red Cross for many years. Herman was also a United States Army Reserve Veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "JP" and Violet Gautreau Frederic; two brothers, Anthony "AJ" and Henry Frederic; godparents, Alice "CooCoo" Frederic Parent and Winthrop "Pete" Gautreau. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Deannie" All Frederic; three daughters, Nadine Frederic LeBlanc and spouse Kevin, Lori Frederic, and Gina Frederic; grandchildren, Danielle Smiley Wallace, Alyssa LeBlanc, Brant and Jace Alleman; great-grandchildren, Grace and Eden Wallace and another on the way; sister, Catherine "Cattie" and spouse Linen "Winky" Bercegeay; Godchildren, Chuck Sheets, Brandi All. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5:00 pm -9:00pm. The visitation will resume at St. Mark Catholic Church on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. The entombment will immediately follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Mausoleum. Pallbearers will include Kevin LeBlanc, Brant Alleman, Dain and Beau Frederic, Chuck Sheets and Cody All. Honorary Pallbearers will include Jace Alleman, Ronald All, Arnold Sheets and Winky Bercegeay. The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019