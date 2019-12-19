Herman Leroy Hills Jr.

Obituary
Herman Leroy Hills Jr, entered into rest on December 12, 2019 at age of 44. He is survived by his mother Mary S. Hills, Fiance' Kobi Dehon, Five children: Ashley Knight, Kierra Edwards, Kianta Edwards, Herman Hills III and A'Khilles Hills. Five siblings: Angel Aron, St.Clair Hills, Shawn (Leondra) Hills, Brien Hills, Brandon (Liza) Singleton and a half brother Herman (Tremeka) Ravish. Five Aunts: Annie Williams, Pearline Stevens, Elizabeth (Jessie) James, Letha (Allen) Stevens and Theresa Hills. Three Uncles: Oscar Hills III, Earl Singleton Sr and Don Singleton. Religious Service is at 1:00 p.m. on December 21, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, burial will follow at Winnfield Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
