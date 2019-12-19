Herman Leroy Hills Jr, entered into rest on December 12, 2019 at age of 44. He is survived by his mother Mary S. Hills, Fiance' Kobi Dehon, Five children: Ashley Knight, Kierra Edwards, Kianta Edwards, Herman Hills III and A'Khilles Hills. Five siblings: Angel Aron, St.Clair Hills, Shawn (Leondra) Hills, Brien Hills, Brandon (Liza) Singleton and a half brother Herman (Tremeka) Ravish. Five Aunts: Annie Williams, Pearline Stevens, Elizabeth (Jessie) James, Letha (Allen) Stevens and Theresa Hills. Three Uncles: Oscar Hills III, Earl Singleton Sr and Don Singleton. Religious Service is at 1:00 p.m. on December 21, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, burial will follow at Winnfield Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019