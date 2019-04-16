Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Herman Terry "Buzzy" Sullivan left this world to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 15, 2019, at the age of 81. Buzzy was born on June 21, 1937, in Longleaf, Louisiana and was raised in Oakdale, Louisiana. After graduating from Oakdale High School, he attended Northwestern State College where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. Buzzy served in the military as a member of the United States Army. He later earned a Master of Education degree from Nicholls State University. In 1961, Buzzy began a coaching and teaching career in Terrebonne Parish. It was here that he met the love of his life, Carol Ann Alexander, who had also moved to Terrebonne Parish to teach, and where they married and raised a family. Some of the happiest and most fulfilling years of his life were spent coaching the youth of Terrebonne Parish at Houma Junior High, Terrebonne High School, Evergreen Junior High, and H.L. Bourgeois High School. He cherished relationships with his former athletes and students, and seeing them always brought a smile to his face. He would later serve as the first head track coach at Nicholls State University. After retiring from coaching, Buzzy worked as a salesman in the oilfield catering industry and served two terms on the Terrebonne Parish School Board. In his younger days, if not at a football game or track meet, Buzzy was an avid hunter and fisherman, and could be found enjoying time at his camp. Nothing made him happier, however, than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who were the light of his world. He was blessed beyond measure with the most loving and supportive circle of family and friends and truly lived a wonderful life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Herman Taylor Sullivan and Jessie Jordon Sullivan; his grandson, Taylor Patrick Sullivan; son-in-law, C.J. Chaisson; brother-in-law, Bill Kinyon; and father and mother in-law, Murry and Lois Alexander. He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Carol Ann Alexander Sullivan; daughters, Lori Chaisson and companion Walter, Julie Domangue and husband Kyle; son, Terry Sullivan and wife Delana; grandchildren, Ryan Porche, Bryce Domangue, Abby Schwab Sullivan, Olivia Domangue, Lauren Chaisson, Emma Domangue, and Kylie Domangue; and four great grandchildren. Buzzy is also survived by his sisters, Reta Kinyon and Linda Sullivan-Bashinsky and husband Leo Sullivan-Bashinsky; brother-in-law, Murray Alexander and wife Lynn; sisters-in-law Yvonne Savoy and husband Carlton, Geraldine Duplechin and husband Ory, Christine Guitreau and husband Don; and numerous nieces and nephews. 5899 Hwy 311

Houma , LA 70360

