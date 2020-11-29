1/1
Hermanize Williams-Mack
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hermanize's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday November 25, 2020 God called his angel Hermanize Keller Williams Mack home. Born on April 1, 1936 in St. James Parish to the late Eddie Keller and Emelda Tice Keller, Stepmother Rosela Keller. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She graduated Lowery High School and was a student athlete in Basketball. She continued her education at the University of New Orleans attained her RN. She worked at Touro Hospital, many years later she retired; worked as a school nurse in East Baton Rouge school district. She dedicated her life serving others. She was married to the late Oscar B Williams and years later met her soulmate Louzell Mack where they united in marriage for 22 years. She is survived by her Husband Louzell Mack, daughters Yada Robertson(Edward) Alva Dawson (Richard deceased) son Damon Williams (Tracy) Grandkids Ariane Williams (Eric) Roy Brock Jr, Askia Brock, Joshua Brock and Kylie Williams, Great grands Destiny Stovall and Bailey Scott, Sisters Vera K Johnson (Curtis deceased) Janet Stewart (Ernest) Joyce Rome (Edward deceased) Ruby Rome deceased (James deceased) Delores Wilmore deceased (Isiah deceased) Wilma Paige deceased (John deceased). Through her union to Louzell she became the mother of Zina Ramsey (Eddie) Frederick Bell, Vanessa Mack, and April Fuller (Kevin). Funeral will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 1807 Rev. John Raphael Jr Way, New Orleans, La 70113 on December 4, 2020 at 11 am. Due to Covid everyone is required to wear face mask and proper social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved