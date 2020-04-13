|
|
Hermina "Minnie" Wimberley Lavergne, devout Catholic, beloved wife, and loving mother and grandmother peacefully entered eternal life with Christ on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 75. She was a woman of unconditional love and a fierce warrior for those she loved. She cherished her time with her children and grandchildren. She had a servant's heart for everyone she encountered and used it working as a nurse for 40 yrs. She passed her strong love for the rosary and Mother Mary onto to her children and grandchildren. She was truly loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Minnie is survived by her husband of 55yrs, Darrell Joseph Lavergne; her son, Blaine Edward Lavergne and his wife Missy of Lafayette, LA; her daughter, Nicole Lavergne Deshotel and her husband Bart of Baton Rouge, LA; 6 grandchildren, Taylor B Lavergne, Triston B Lavergne, Noah A Deshotel, Ann Catherine Lavergne, Hannah R Deshotel and Jonah T Deshotel; 3 sisters, Jackie Watson, Connie Bourgeois and husband Anthony, Dot Thibodeaux and her husband Bob. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Doris Wimberley; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 14,2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery, in Baton Rouge, LA. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Psalm 23 The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside still waters; He restores my soul. He leads me in right paths For His Name's sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I fear no evil; For you are with me; Your rod and Your staff - they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies, You anoint my head with oil; My cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life. And I shall dwell in the house of the Lord My whole life long.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020