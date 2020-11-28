1/1
Hermon Levi "H.L." Milton Jr.
1926 - 2020
Hermon Levi "H.L." Milton Jr., 94 years old, resident of Baker, LA, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He entered this world on September 14, 1926, born to Bernice and Hermon Milton, Sr., in Walker, LA. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Hermon was a long-time Deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Baker. He was a Mason in the Baker Masonic Lodge 441. He served as president and later governor of the local chapter of NECA. He also served as chairman of the Apprenticeship Committee of IBEW Local Union 995 for many years. In 1966 Hermon and his brother Jack were the founders of Buffalo Electric Inc. in Baker, LA. He also served as the president of the company until 2009. He was the founder and president of International Specialties which was established in 1987. Hermon enjoyed serving his community in Baker by establishing numerous baseball facilities. He barbecued for many fundraisers on his self-made pit. Hermon would spend as much time as he could at his camp in Norwood, LA, which he considered heaven on earth. Hermon is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Genevieve "Genny" Milton; daughter, Janice Marie Milton Johnson; sons, Michael Earl Milton and wife, Barbara, Patrick Glenn Milton and wife, Susan, and Mark Joseph Milton and wife, Charlotte; grandchildren, Justyn Johnson (Sara), KiKi Lane, Miki Milton (Reagan), Pepper Corey (Will), Lexi Nevels (Justin), Sarah Herring (Brent), Cody Levi Milton (Kimberly), Logan Milton, Dylan Milton, Kade Levi Milton, and Kendall Milton; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Milton (Jackie); sisters, LeJeune Riley, Nell Carraway (Ferrell), and Marlowe Riehl (Jack); and a host of nieces and nephews. Hermon was preceded in death by his father, Hermon Levi Milton, Sr.; mother, Oney Bernice Graham Milton; brother, Hollis "Jack" Milton; sisters in-law, Margie Milton, Tanlyn Milton; and brother in-law, Jim Riley. Serving as pallbearers will be Miki Milton, Justyn Johnson, Cody Milton, Logan Milton, Dylan Milton, and Kade Milton. The family would like to express their appreciation for the exceptional care and professionalism the sitters and the Hospice of Baton Rouge provided. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at First Baptist Church of Baker, 3213 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Masonic Rights will be observed at 7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue at First Baptist Church Baker, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:30 PM
irst Baptist Church of Baker
DEC
1
Service
07:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Baker
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Baker
DEC
2
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Baker
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
