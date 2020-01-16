Hertha Shankle Williams (1928 - 2020)
  • "Marionetta and family I am keeping yall in my prayers , "
    - Barbara Levi
  • "My condolence and Prayer goes out to the family of our dear..."
    - Pastor Paul Jackson
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Alfred & Charlene Shelmire Jr
Service Information
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-927-1640
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Richardson Chapel Church Of God In Christ
731 W.K. Gordon St
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Richardson Chapel Church Of God In Christ
731 W.K. Gordon St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Hertha Shankle Williams entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her daughter's home in Rosedale, LA, surrounded by family and friends. Hertha is a retired educator with 28 dedicated years of service with Beauregard Parish School System. She was 91 years old, a native of DeRidder, LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. A Celebration of life service will be held at Richardson Chapel Church Of God In Christ, 731 W.K. Gordon St., Baton Rouge, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, with visitation from 8:30 am until religious service at 10:00 am, conducted by Bishop Charles H. Gordon. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
