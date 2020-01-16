Hertha Shankle Williams entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her daughter's home in Rosedale, LA, surrounded by family and friends. Hertha is a retired educator with 28 dedicated years of service with Beauregard Parish School System. She was 91 years old, a native of DeRidder, LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. A Celebration of life service will be held at Richardson Chapel Church Of God In Christ, 731 W.K. Gordon St., Baton Rouge, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, with visitation from 8:30 am until religious service at 10:00 am, conducted by Bishop Charles H. Gordon. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020