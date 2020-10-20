Hester Frances Kennedy, 85, a resident of Slaughter, and formerly of St. Francisville, has passed to the arms of Jesus on October 19, 2020, with her family by her side. She was an employee of DHHS for over 26 years. She is survived by two daughters: Pattie Braswell and her husband Donald of Wakefield, LA; Brenda Blackburn and her husband Bill of Brooklynn, MS; one son, James Brannon and his wife Tami of Slaughter, LA; one brother, Joe Havens and his wife Mary of Batesville, MS; eight grandchildren: Alison Grim and her husband Michael; Jimmy Brannon Jr. and fiancé Lauren; Daisy Cronkite and husband Clint; Justin Braswell; Anthony Brannon and wife Brandye; Greg Blackburn and wife Sandy; Ashley Brannon; and Gary Blackburn; and five great-grandchildren: Zaden Braswell; Ella Grace Grim; Jacob Brannon; Mary Beth Brannon; and Hannah Brannon. She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Kennedy Sr.; her mother and father Guy and Hester Havens; two brothers Ray Havens and Guy Havens, 2 Sons Gary Lynn Brannon, and Robert "Bubba" Brannon; and grandbaby Trish Braswell. "Mom, you will always be loved by your family more than you could ever know. You have left your special mark in each of our hearts." There will be a visitation at the Slaughter First Baptist Church in Slaughter on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 10 am until funeral services at 12 noon, conducted by Rev. Basil Wicker and Johnny Alise. Burial will be at Grace Episcopal Cemetery in St. Francisville. The family wishes to thank Grace Nursing Home and their staff for their excellent care, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Baton Rouge for their dedicated service. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.