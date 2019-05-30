Hester Lee Davis, a native of Opelousas, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 17, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospital at the age of 91. She was born on April 2, 1928 and was employed and retired as a cook. She is survived by four children – Keitha Young, Alice Barnes, Jane (Leon) Paul, and Thomas Joseph; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by daughter Leola Mae Joseph, son James Joseph, and grandson Reginald Joseph. Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 8 a.m. until religious services at 10 a.m. at New Sunlight B.C., 1777 America St. BR,LA, conducted by Pastor Leo D. Cyrus, Sr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019