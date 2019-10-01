Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heulette Clovance "Clo" Fontenot Jr.. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 20335 Texas St. Livingston , LA 70754 (225)-686-7221 Send Flowers Obituary

Heulette Clovance "Clo" Fontenot Jr. departed for his heavenly home on Sunday, September 29, at the age of 58. A lifelong resident of Livingston, he was the beloved husband of Gail LeBourgeois Fontenot for 32 years, loving father of Madison and Trey (Taylor Lockhart) Fontenot, and proud pawpaw of Cohen Fontenot. He is also survived by his sisters Casan (William "Fuddy") McDonald and Stacy (Lamar) Picou, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Heulette Clovance Fontenot Sr. and Myrle Bennett Fontenot. A graduate of Doyle High School and LSU, he served two-terms as an alderman for the Town of Livingston before serving 12 years in the Louisiana legislature as a state Representative (1996-2000) and Senator (2000-2008). As a legislator, chairing the Environmental Committee and authoring the Pet Evacuation Act were among his many accomplishments. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Livingston, a Mason with the Hurd Merril Lodge, and an Eagle Scout. A wake will be held from 5:00-9:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, at the First Baptist Church of Livingston. A service celebrating his life is planned for Thursday at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM, and Rev. Rodney Wood officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Daniels, Danny Daniels, Lamar Picou, Fuddy McDonald, Lance Fontenot, and Wesley Sorenson. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Green, Alex Andrews, and Merle Fontenot Jr. Burial will follow at Gateway Gardens in Livingston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to and the Old Red Oak Cemetery (P.O. Box 91, Livingston, LA 70754). Heulette Clovance "Clo" Fontenot Jr. departed for his heavenly home on Sunday, September 29, at the age of 58. A lifelong resident of Livingston, he was the beloved husband of Gail LeBourgeois Fontenot for 32 years, loving father of Madison and Trey (Taylor Lockhart) Fontenot, and proud pawpaw of Cohen Fontenot. He is also survived by his sisters Casan (William "Fuddy") McDonald and Stacy (Lamar) Picou, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Heulette Clovance Fontenot Sr. and Myrle Bennett Fontenot. A graduate of Doyle High School and LSU, he served two-terms as an alderman for the Town of Livingston before serving 12 years in the Louisiana legislature as a state Representative (1996-2000) and Senator (2000-2008). As a legislator, chairing the Environmental Committee and authoring the Pet Evacuation Act were among his many accomplishments. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Livingston, a Mason with the Hurd Merril Lodge, and an Eagle Scout. A wake will be held from 5:00-9:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, at the First Baptist Church of Livingston. A service celebrating his life is planned for Thursday at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM, and Rev. Rodney Wood officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Daniels, Danny Daniels, Lamar Picou, Fuddy McDonald, Lance Fontenot, and Wesley Sorenson. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Green, Alex Andrews, and Merle Fontenot Jr. Burial will follow at Gateway Gardens in Livingston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to and the Old Red Oak Cemetery (P.O. Box 91, Livingston, LA 70754). Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.