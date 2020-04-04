Guest Book View Sign Service Information New Sunlight Baptist Church 1777 America St Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Viewing 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM Service 11:00 AM private only service at Winnfield Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Hezekiah Brown, Jr. departed this life on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Hezekiah was born in Norwood, LA on November 12, 1946 to the union of Hezekiah and Minnie Lee Woodside Brown. He moved to Baton Rouge, LA at the age of nine, attending EBRP Schools and an active member of Capitol Sr. High School Alumni. He was a faithful and dedicated member of New Sunlight BC pastored by Rev. Dale Flowers, until his death. Once a long standing member of the Southern University Quarterback Club, ERO's Social Club, and Southern University Tail Gators(current). He was previously employed by Jack's Cookies, Cotton's Holsum Bakery before venturing out to become a successful entrepreneur of Brown's Enterprises until retiring. Hezekiah leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife of 51 yrs, Shirley Miles Brown; four children: Eric Brown, Sr., Tia S. Brown Bonds, Joy Brown White (Cedric), and Detra Ward of Baton Rouge, LA; five sisters: Emma Woodside, Georgia Brown Harris, Betty Lue Brown Ennis, Jacquelyn Brown Bell, and Evangeline Brown of Baton Rouge, LA; one aunt, Minnie Lee Brown of Clinton, LA; twelve grandchildren; three great grandchildren, one aunt; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Public viewing is scheduled for Wed, April 8, 2020, 9am-7pm at Winnfield Funeral Home; Thurs, April 9, 9-11am at New Sunlight BC followed by a private only service at 11am. Private Interment: Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. Donations: In Lieu of flowers, please send to Southern University, Baton Rouge Alumni Home Chapter, P.O. Box 12321 Baton Rouge, LA 70831 (in memo section, please list the family name), paypal: sualumnihomchapter, cashapp: $SUAlumniHomeChapter1; and . Fresh Revelation Media live streaming: https://boxcast.tv/view/brown-family-funeral-ssa2xqoaw2f0cmaqcypw. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 9, 2020

