H. G. "Jerry" Fabre, 77, passed away at home on May 17, 2020 after a courageous and gracious three year battle with ALS. He is survived by the love of his life of over 56 years, his wife Linda, daughter Stacey, son Jeff. He taught them to fish, work on cars, how to correctly cut the grass, be self-reliant and took great pride in properly stocking their tool boxes. He is also survived by his favorite daughter-in-law Christine and his handsome, awesome, look-a-like grandson, Ethan; as well as his two little brothers Tommy and John (who, because of his demise, will now be able to emerge from his shadow) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Joseph and Myrtle Marie. Jerry was world renowned for his lack of patience, not holding back his opinion and knack for telling it like it is. He always offered his opinion, whether you wanted to hear it or not and it was always the correct one. It was the school of hard knocks for Jerry and yes, we were told many times how he had to walk 10 miles to school, uphill both ways, barefoot, in the snow in South Louisiana. He also said that his only toy as a child was an empty shoe box. Jerry retired from Stauffer Chemical after 41 years, 1 month, and 1 day (yes he kept count!). He had great fondness for the individuals he spent all of those decades with. The family is extremely grateful for the friendships that endured and the monthly "Retirement Lunches." Jerry and Linda spent most of their retirement years living on Belle River, where they made many dear, friends and Jerry was a very active member of the Knights of Columbus (St. Mary Chapter) and the Morgan City Chapter of AARP. His family will be eternally grateful to Jerion Lindsey, Dr. Stephen Brierre and all of the nurses, doctors and entire staff with the Baton Rouge General ICU units and Clarity Hospice. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 10:00-10:30 behind the Mausoleum at Resthaven, immediately followed by a service at 10:30. Jerry will be cremated and his ashes will be retained by his wife and daughter (well, if you know these two, as long as the urn matches the décor). Instead of flowers, Jerry would encourage you to do an unexpected act of kindness for someone less fortunate than yourself. What many of you do not know, is Jerry had a huge heart and was very caring. Most of his acts of kindness and generosity were anonymous. So pick up where he left off, buy the food for the car behind you in the drive-through lane, or a meal for a military couple or first responder or help someone out, just because-that's what he would do. After all, it's what the world needs today and let's face it, it's cheaper than flowers. If you feel compelled to make a donation in his honor, the family requests that you consider the Paralyzed Veterans of America or Team Gleason. And as Jerry was fond of saying….."later alligator."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.