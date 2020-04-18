Hilda Ann LeCoq Vosburg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda Ann LeCoq Vosburg, a homemaker and native of Morganza, La., passed away on April 17, 2020 at 2:00 AM at the age of 84. Hilda Ann loved her family dearly and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her pleasure was gardening and planting spring flowers. She enjoyed sitting on her carport, being outdoors making sure everything was in order. She is survived by her children, Randy Vosburg (Sandy), Mark Vosburg, Donna Vosburg, Karen Marroy (John) and Lori David (Richard); grandchildren, Jacob, Donnie and Carolyn, Brandon, Brennan, Randi Marie, Nicole, Ashley, Anna and Evan; great-grandson, Bradley and Sister, Inez Serio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Vosburg; parents, Richard and Dolsey LeCoq; sisters, Wilma Catlett, and Audrey Spillers; brothers, infant brother, Leroy LeCoq, Floyd LeCoq, Clarence LeCoq, and Winfield LeCoq. She was a member of St Ann Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters Association. She will be buried at St. Ann's Catholic Church alongside her loving husband of 58 years.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved