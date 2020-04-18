Hilda Ann LeCoq Vosburg, a homemaker and native of Morganza, La., passed away on April 17, 2020 at 2:00 AM at the age of 84. Hilda Ann loved her family dearly and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her pleasure was gardening and planting spring flowers. She enjoyed sitting on her carport, being outdoors making sure everything was in order. She is survived by her children, Randy Vosburg (Sandy), Mark Vosburg, Donna Vosburg, Karen Marroy (John) and Lori David (Richard); grandchildren, Jacob, Donnie and Carolyn, Brandon, Brennan, Randi Marie, Nicole, Ashley, Anna and Evan; great-grandson, Bradley and Sister, Inez Serio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Vosburg; parents, Richard and Dolsey LeCoq; sisters, Wilma Catlett, and Audrey Spillers; brothers, infant brother, Leroy LeCoq, Floyd LeCoq, Clarence LeCoq, and Winfield LeCoq. She was a member of St Ann Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters Association. She will be buried at St. Ann's Catholic Church alongside her loving husband of 58 years.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.