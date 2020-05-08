John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." Hilda Barber Ferachi went home to be with the Lord on May 07, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by son, John A. Ferachi; stepdaughters, Angel Allen and spouse Phil Allen, and Toni Jo Ferachi; daughters, Pat Giamanco and Cheryl Johnson and spouse Ken Johnson; grandchildren, Kristin F. Stephens, Kathy F. Hesse, John Fertitta, Gina A. Garris, Robyn Allen, Cheri Gines, Christian Ferachi, Amanda Ferachi, Rhonda Giamanco, Patrick Giamanco, Jason Giamanco, Melissa Johnson Schulter, Ashley Johnson Priddy, and Keli Johnson Swan; and 21 great-grandchildren. Hilda is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Peter Anthony Ferachi, and her parents, Eulos Marshall Barber and Flossie Adams Barber. She is also preceded in death by the following whom she enjoyed special friendships: Son-in-law, Greg Giamanco, and nephews, Gerald and Vince Ferachi. Hilda assisted Peter at Capital City Produce for many years before retiring with him to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Throughout her life, she enjoyed writing poetry. In retirement she enjoyed traveling across country with Peter. Hilda also enjoyed regular walks in the hills of Hot Springs Village with her beloved pet, Reno. Hilda and Peter returned to Baton Rouge in 2010 to be with family. The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the staff of Golden Age Healthcare and Lifesource Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, May 11, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park following visitation.

